German DAX futures -0.1%

UK FTSE futures -0.1%

After yesterday's decline, equities are keeping more tepid and sluggish so far today as well. The market is focused on the increasing likelihood of a 100 bps rate hike by the Fed in two weeks' time, following the hot US CPI data yesterday. Elsewhere, S&P 500 futures are seen down 0.3% as we look to get things going in Europe.