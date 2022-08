German DAX futures flat

UK FTSE futures -0.2%

A bit of a mixed tone with US futures slightly higher as we look to get the session going. S&P 500 futures are up 11 points, or 0.3%, currently but that follows a bit of a late dip in trading yesterday after a relief rally following Pelosi's arrival in Taiwan. It looks like markets are still on edge with US-China tensions set to play out further this week and as we await the US jobs report on Friday.