German DAX futures +0.3%

UK FTSE futures +0.1%

European indices saw a modest advance yesterday, with the gains not as stark as that of Wall Street. There is some balancing in that sense with US futures keeping a little lower today. S&P 500 futures are down 0.1%, Nasdaq futures down 0.2%, and Dow futures down by 0.1% as we look to start the session.