German DAX futures -0.1%

UK FTSE futures -0.1%

The overall risk mood remains more tepid after the retreat yesterday, with Wall Street also seeing a mild bounce after the FOMC meeting minutes fade. S&P 500 futures are down 8 points, or 0.2%, currently and that exemplifies the lack of poise in the equities space for now. As mentioned here, perhaps buyers are pausing for momentum after having hit a key resistance point this week with little else to go on.