German DAX futures flat

UK FTSE futures +0.2%

The overall market mood is more tentative and pensive, with S&P 500 futures seen down 4 points, or 0.1%, currently. Nasdaq futures and Dow futures are also both down 0.1%. Meanwhile, bond yields are a touch lower though with 10-year Treasury yields down 2.3 bps to 3.804%. That is keeping a more mixed mood with the dollar also reflecting little change as we look towards the session ahead.