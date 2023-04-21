- German DAX futures flat
- UK FTSE futures flat
There is a bit of a lack of appetite in markets as we look towards European trading today. But perhaps traders are waiting on the PMI data to come before taking a run at any narratives on the week. The push and pull continues with another down day for equities yesterday, which essentially puts us back to near the closing levels of last week. Here's a look at the weekly change for European indices:
- Eurostoxx -0.13%
- DAX -0.07%
- CAC 40 +0.25%
- UK FTSE +0.13%