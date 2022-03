German DAX futures +0.1%

UK FTSE futures +0.1%

There is some light positive tones but I wouldn't read much into it for now, especially after the sluggish performance yesterday. There are still hints of some pushing and pulling in equities on the week, so it is a bit tough to draw much conclusions for now.

S&P 500 futures are holding higher by around 0.3% currently.

In FX, the yen continues to be pinned lower with USD/JPY hitting fresh six-year highs of 121.65 at the moment.