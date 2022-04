German DAX futures -0.2%

UK FTSE futures -0.1%

Spanish IBEX futures -0.2%

That comes on the back of a dreadful session yesterday as equities in general aren't enjoying the best of moods over the past two days. A focus on a more hawkish Fed isn't really helping with broader sentiment as well.

S&P 500 futures are also down 0.3%, Nasdaq futures down 0.2%, and Dow futures down 0.3% currently.