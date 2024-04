German DAX futures -0.2%

UK FTSE futures -0.1%

European indices are not tech-heavy so the drag isn't as bad here. It mirrors the slightly softer mood overall, with Dow futures also marked down by 0.2%. Tech shares are the major laggard though following Meta's earnings disappointment. S&P 500 futures are down 0.7% while Nasdaq futures are down 1.3% as concerns surrounding big tech start to grow.