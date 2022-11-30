German DAX futures +0.5%

UK FTSE futures +0.4%

This comes with US futures also holding slightly higher, with S&P 500 futures seen up 6 points, or 0.15%, at the moment. Meanwhile, 10-year Treasury yields are down 2.4 bps to 3.723% after yesterday's rise. Overall, these are all light changes for the most part as we look towards the session ahead with Eurozone inflation in focus before we turn the attention to Fed chair Powell's speech. But let's not forget that month-end flows could also factor into the equation today, so that will make things a bit trickier to navigate.