German DAX futures +0.4%

UK FTSE futures +0.4%

This comes as US futures are also seen higher, with S&P 500 futures up 10 points, or 0.26%, on the day. Despite yesterday's setback, it is only proving to be a dent for European stocks as the start-of-the-year optimism continues to play out - even after some relatively hawkish comments from ECB policymakers yesterday.