German DAX futures +0.6%

UK FTSE futures -0.1%

Spanish IBEX futures +0.4%

This comes after a drop in the past two sessions since Jackson Hole. For now, it just feels like a light reprieve as the technicals suggest that there could be more downside pressure to follow. S&P 500 futures are up 0.3% on the day but the chart for the cash market isn't looking too optimistic: