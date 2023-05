German DAX futures +0.3%

UK FTSE futures +0.5%

European equities closed yesterday in a sluggish mood, missing out on the jump in Wall Street later on. As such, the early gains here are in part some catch up to that as overall sentiment remains more tentative so far today. S&P 500 futures are down 3 points, or 0.07%, with Nasdaq futures also little changed and Dow futures down 0.2% currently.