German DAX futures +0.6%

UK FTSE futures +0.4%

Spanish IBEX futures +0.3%

Equities have endured a torrid week with any optimistic hopes seemingly fleeting since the selling took off late last week. The slight gains here owes much to a bit of a breather as we observe a calm before the storm with the Fed meeting looming.

Elsewhere, S&P 500 futures are up 0.4%, Nasdaq futures up 0.6%, and Dow futures up 0.3% at the moment.