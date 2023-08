German DAX futures +0.4%

UK FTSE futures +0.4%

There is a more positive mood on the day as equities look to end the week on a better note. The turn of the month hasn't been kind to stocks but they are finding a bit of a footing now. This comes as tech shares are on the rise as well, benefitting from Amazon's earnings beat. Nasdaq futures are up 0.7% while S&P 500 futures are up 0.4% currently.