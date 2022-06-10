German DAX futures -0.7%

UK FTSE futures -0.8%

Spanish IBEX futures -0.8%

The ECB brought up economic and fragmentation risks yesterday and that continues to reverberate across the region as we get into the thick of things today. The BTP-Bunds spread will be a key picture to watch before we get to the weekend.

Elsewhere, US futures are faring better after yesterday's tumble in the cash market late on. S&P 500 futures are up 0.3%, Nasdaq futures up 0.5%, and Dow futures up 0.2% currently. The gains are rather measly though, so it isn't indicative of much.