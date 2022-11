German DAX futures +0.6%

UK FTSE futures +0.8%

Spanish IBEX futures +0.6%

This mirrors the optimism in US futures, which ticked higher after the earlier headline here. S&P 500 futures are up 17 points, or 0.5%, at the moment but I'd argue that the positive undertone is still rather fragile post-Fed. We still have the US non-farm payrolls data to work through later and even though markets are hopeful, sometimes it is the hope that kills you.