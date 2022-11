The move is said to be part of China's plan to normalise air travel. This fits with the ongoing rhetoric that China is looking to take a step back from its zero-Covid policy, even if it is going to be a gradual process. Risk trades are spiking on this with the dollar keeping lower as well. S&P 500 futures are up 19 points, or 0.5%, at the moment.

