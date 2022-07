German DAX futures -0.9%

UK FTSE futures -0.6%

The dour mood continues in the equities space as recession fears reverberate from Europe to the US. A return of COVID-19 fears in China is only exacerbating the outlook with the natural gas crisis in Europe also adding to the storm clouds at the moment.

Elsewhere, S&P 500 futures are down 0.7%, Nasdaq futures down 0.8%, and Dow futures down 0.6% currently.