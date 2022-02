German DAX futures +0.8%

UK FTSE futures +0.9%

Spanish IBEX futures +1.1%

This follows the light changes in European equities yesterday, before having seen Wall Street end the day with solid gains. The more optimistic mood today is also helping, with US futures keeping a decent advance for now. S&P 500 futures are up 0.4%, Nasdaq futures up 0.5%, and Dow futures up 0.3% currently.