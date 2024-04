German DAX futures -1.0%

UK FTSE futures -1.0%

European indices closed yesterday being little changed mostly, missing out on the heavier drop in US stocks late on. Hence, there is an element of catching up to that now. Despite everything, it has mostly been just a hiccup for European indices in April trading. But for now, the retracement momentum is still holding. S&P 500 futures are also still down 0.15% at the moment.