German DAX futures +1.1%

UK FTSE futures -0.7%

This owes to more of a catch up play to the late rebound in Wall Street yesterday. As for UK stocks, they are lagging considering the return from the long weekend in having to play a further catch up to Friday's bloodbath in the equities space.

S&P 500 futures are up 0.3% so that is helping with a lightly more positive mood so far today.