German DAX futures -1.5%

UK FTSE futures -0.9%

Well, the whole Iran-Israel episode has been a good excuse for stocks to come off the boil. And the latest set of headlines today gives more reason for investors to play things on the safer side for now. S&P 500 futures are also still down 0.8% on the day currently. With the weekend approaching, there might not be much appetite for dip buying in the sessions ahead.