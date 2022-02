German DAX futures +0.1%

UK FTSE futures +0.2%

Spanish IBEX futures -0.2%

Equities are looking fairly more tentative to start the day but keep an eye on the bond market for more clues. If yields do track higher going into US trading, tech stocks may come under pressure later in the day.

For now, US futures are also not hinting at much. S&P 500 futures and Dow futures are flat while Nasdaq futures are up a little by nearly 0.1%.