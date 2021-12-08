German DAX futures -0.1%

UK FTSE futures -0.1%

Spanish IBEX futures -0.2%

This comes after a solid showing yesterday as investors continue to digest omicron news. US futures are slightly more upbeat though, with S&P 500 futures seen up 0.3%.

So far, information is still rather scant on omicron. Pfizer CEO said that while omicron may be milder, it spreads much faster and has the potential to cause more mutations. Meanwhile, early studies in South Africa are pointing to reduced antibodies generated by existing vaccines when going up against omicron.

Going back to the market, the overall mood is rather mixed. The dollar is mildly softer on the balance of things in FX while bond yields are also down a touch after the surge higher to start the week.