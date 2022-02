Economic sentiment 114.0 vs 113.1 expected

Prior 112.7

Industrial sentiment 14.0

Prior 13.9

Services sentiment 13.0

Prior 9.1

That's a modest increase in economic sentiment in the euro area and points to more positive undertones as business activity also picks up following the omicron impact in December and January. Price and inflation expectations are still a bit of an issue and those worries will not be eased by the whole Russia-Ukraine conflict.