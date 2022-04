Prior 0.0%; revised to -0.7%

Industrial production +2.0% vs +1.5% y/y expected

Prior -1.3%; revised to -1.5%

There is a negative revision to the January figures, so it makes the February reading above less than otherwise optimistic. But it shows a rebound in production amid a stronger output of consumer goods, which offset declines in energy and capital goods output.

That said, all of this comes before the Russia-Ukraine conflict so it isn't really that telling for the overall outlook.