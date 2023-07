Economic confidence 94.5 vs 95.0 expected

Prior 95.3

Industrial confidence -9.4 vs -7.5 expected

Prior -7.2; revised to -7.3

Services confidence 5.7 vs 5.4 expected

Prior 5.7; revised to 5.9

Euro area economic confidence fell slightly in July and that reflects the added pessimism from the bleak PMI readings we saw earlier this week (yes, it was only on Monday but felt like a long time ago).