Economic confidence 99.0 vs 102.0 expected

Prior 104.0; revised to 103.5

Industrial confidence 3.5 vs 6.0 expected

Prior 7.4; revised to 7.0

Services confidence 10.7 vs 13.5 expected

Prior 14.8; revised to 14.1

Eurozone economic sentiment continues to deteriorate with the above readings falling more than expected, underscoring the worsening outlook in the region. A recession is at the doorstep and the ECB's window to tighten policy is drawing ever closer to a close.