Prior +1.1%

The high jump in producer prices for July was largely contributed by surging energy prices (+9.0%) but there were broad gains in other categories as well. Looking at the details, there was an increase of 1.2% for non-durable consumer goods, 0.9% for durable consumer goods, 0.8% for capital goods and 0.1% for intermediate goods. Prices in total industry excluding energy increased by 0.6%.