- Prior 6.8%
The euro area unemployment rate fell to a new record low in May as the pandemic rebound continues to play out. In terms of numbers, the data shows a drop from 11.085 million persons without jobs in April to 11.004 million in May.
The euro area unemployment rate fell to a new record low in May as the pandemic rebound continues to play out. In terms of numbers, the data shows a drop from 11.085 million persons without jobs in April to 11.004 million in May.
Tags
Most Popular
Top Forex Brokers
Must Read