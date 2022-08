GDP +3.9% vs +4.0% y/y prelim

Little change to the initial estimate as the details reveal that Germany contributed zero growth to the euro area economy in Q2. On the one hand, it's good to see that other countries in the region are doing well. But on the other hand, the trend for what is supposed to be the 'backbone' of Europe is rather worrying and early signs have shown a further deterioration in Q3.