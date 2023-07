Prior -0.1%

GDP +0.6% vs +0.5% y/y expected

Prior +1.0%

The slight beat is at least a welcoming number for the ECB but the outlook is still very much uncertain. Dark clouds are circling the euro area economy to start Q3 and if they do signify a stronger downturn in the months ahead, that will make the ECB's job to push any further tightening agenda a tough one.