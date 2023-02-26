Earlier news on this is here for background:
UK's Raab says "on the cusp" of a deal with the EU over Northern Ireland
UK - EU Northern Ireland protocol. Sunak, Von Der Leyen press conference coming Monday
If a deal has been struck there are still obstacles to overcome. Such as (in brief):
- Eurosceptics within Sunak's own party, along with the Northern Ireland Democratic Unionist Party (DUP) will not support a deal unless EU law is “expunged” from Northern Ireland
- There is so far no information available on whether MPs will be voting on any deal proposal
- There is so far no information on the deal terms at all - the aforementioned Eurosceptics within Sunak's own party, along with the Northern Ireland Democratic Unionist Party fear the terms will be presented as done deal, not subject to further discussion
- The DUP will go over any agreement very closely indeed. They have '7 tests' they'll be applying. If you are interested in these, here.
If the deal is done and all hurdles overcome it'll be a positive for GBP at the margin. Update on cable, not a lot going on: