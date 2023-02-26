Earlier news on this is here for background:

UK's Raab says "on the cusp" of a deal with the EU over Northern Ireland

UK - EU Northern Ireland protocol. Sunak, Von Der Leyen press conference coming Monday

If a deal has been struck there are still obstacles to overcome. Such as (in brief):

Eurosceptics within Sunak's own party, along with the Northern Ireland Democratic Unionist Party (DUP) will not support a deal unless EU law is “expunged” from Northern Ireland

There is so far no information available on whether MPs will be voting on any deal proposal

There is so far no information on the deal terms at all - the aforementioned Eurosceptics within Sunak's own party, along with the Northern Ireland Democratic Unionist Party fear the terms will be presented as done deal, not subject to further discussion

The DUP will go over any agreement very closely indeed. They have '7 tests' they'll be applying. If you are interested in these, here.

If the deal is done and all hurdles overcome it'll be a positive for GBP at the margin. Update on cable, not a lot going on: