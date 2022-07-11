The numbers of new cases in Shanghai have been rising, bringing up renewed lockdown concerns and the associated negatives for China's economy.

On Monday:

If the numbers in Shangahi continue to deteriorate it's a 'risk' negative. Will also be a negative input for oil (demand falling the reasoning).

As I said yesterday:

shutdowns are common in China with its 'zero' COVID policy. The intention is to minimise adverse health impacts. The cost is a steep one for economic activity.

China seems to have 2020 on repeat.