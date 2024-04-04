Israeli PM Netanyahu

The sharp recent bid in oil and drop in stocks is a classic sign of trouble in the Middle East.

Some are citing hawkish comments from Netanyahu against Iran while others are pointing to an article in The Express talking about Iran strikes inside Israel in the next 48 hours.

That comes after Israel bombed the Iranian consulate in Syria.

The story is vague but cites Al Mayadeen, a Lenanese TV station.

My friends over at Newsquawk also note that the Israeli press reports that some embassies and consulates have been evacuated and others are at the highest alert level.