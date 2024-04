eurozone industrial production

Production up 0.8% m/m vs +0.8% expected

Prior was -3.2% (revised to -3.0%)

Production -6.4% vs -5.7% expected

Prior y/y reading was -6.7% (revised to 6.6%)

The big miss on the y/y reading despite higher revisions to the prior suggest some deeper negative revisions down the line.

Any way you slice it, a 6.4% reduction in industrial production is disastrous.