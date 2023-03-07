The Fed chair Powell painted a more hawkish view, and that helped to send the US dollar higher. The US rates moved higher and then back down. The US stock market is lower but not bad.

The chance for a 50 basis point hike increase to 56% from 23% before his testimony. There is a 93% chance – up from 41% – that in May, the target rate would be at 5.25% – 5.5%. Finally There is a 71% chance - up from 29% - that in June the rate reaches 5.5% – 5.75%

The high terminal rate is up to 5.59%.

Looking at the US stock market:

  • Dow Industrial Average is fairing the worst. The index is down -305.45 points or -0.91%
  • S&P index is down -32.2 or -0.79% at 4016.41
  • NASDAQ index is down -43.23 points or -0.37% at 11632.50

In the US debt market, the 10 year yield moved back above the 4.0% level, but is currently trading at 3.946%. That's down -3.7 basis points. The two year yield is still higher however at 4.951% up six basis points.

The US dollar is higher but it is now coming off of its high levels. Nevertheless the dollar index is up over 1% versus the CHF (up 1.03%) GBP(up 1.31%), and AUD (up 1.77%). The greenback is up less vs the JPY at up 0.60%.

At the start of the US session, the greenback was the strongest but not to the extent of the current gains.

