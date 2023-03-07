The chance for a 50 basis point hike increase to 56% from 23% before his testimony. There is a 93% chance – up from 41% – that in May, the target rate would be at 5.25% – 5.5%. Finally There is a 71% chance - up from 29% - that in June the rate reaches 5.5% – 5.75%
The high terminal rate is up to 5.59%.
Looking at the US stock market:
Dow Industrial Average is fairing the worst. The index is down -305.45 points or -0.91%
S&P index is down -32.2 or -0.79% at 4016.41
NASDAQ index is down -43.23 points or -0.37% at 11632.50
In the US debt market, the 10 year yield moved back above the 4.0% level, but is currently trading at 3.946%. That's down -3.7 basis points. The two year yield is still higher however at 4.951% up six basis points.
The US dollar is higher but it is now coming off of its high levels. Nevertheless the dollar index is up over 1% versus the CHF (up 1.03%) GBP(up 1.31%), and AUD (up 1.77%). The greenback is up less vs the JPY at up 0.60%.
At the start of the US session, the greenback was the strongest but not to the extent of the current gains.