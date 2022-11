St Louis Fed Pres. James Bullard

Fed hikes to date have only had a limited effect on observed inflation

Even dovish assumptions about the state of mon pol warrant further hikes

Monetary rule would set lower bound at 5%, perhaps substantially higher

Notes that markets expect disinflation in 2023

There isn't too much to go on here but you have to wonder if it's only a matter of time until Bullard starts pushing for rates closer to 6%.