- We are moving at an appropraite aggressive pace
- There is a lot of tightening in the pipeline
- We are committed to restoring price stability and markets understand that
- How much we need to do will be determined by the supply side
- Markets understand what the Fed is doing
I wouldn't say markets understand it very well, or like it. Otherwise we wouldn't get getting blowouts in bonds. In any case, this is a bit less-hawkish but it's from a dove so it's not meaningful.
Update:
- We need to keep tightening policy until we see compelling evidence that underlying inflation has peaked and is heading down
- We will not repeat past mistake of cutting rates once economy weakens
- Policy stance is tight now