  • We are moving at an appropraite aggressive pace
  • There is a lot of tightening in the pipeline
  • We are committed to restoring price stability and markets understand that
  • How much we need to do will be determined by the supply side
  • Markets understand what the Fed is doing

I wouldn't say markets understand it very well, or like it. Otherwise we wouldn't get getting blowouts in bonds. In any case, this is a bit less-hawkish but it's from a dove so it's not meaningful.

Update: