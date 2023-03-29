Via a report from Fitch, in brief:

A record five Fitch-rated sovereigns are in default:

Belarus, Lebanon, Ghana, Sri Lanka and Zambia.

There have been 14 separate default events since 2020, across nine different sovereigns

Argentina, Ecuador, Suriname and Ukraine as well as those currently in default

compared with 19 defaults across 13 different countries between 2000 and 2019.

Fitch adds this:

Further Defaults Likely

Fitch cites sovereign borrowing costs ramping higher.