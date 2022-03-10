This is a piece made available by the Conference Board.

Five simultaneous shocks to the global economy from the Russia-Ukraine conflict could notably curb prospects for GDP growth. The shocks include sudden, and potentially sustained,

spikes in 1) energy prices, 2) food commodity prices, and 3) metals prices;

4) recessions in both Russia and the Ukraine;

and 5) intensification of existing bottlenecks in global supply chains for intermediate goods.

While the severity of these shocks are presently unknowable, The Conference Board has generated three possible scenarios for what may lie ahead.

Here is the link for a little more.