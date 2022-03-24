  • Prior 55.5
  • Manufacturing PMI 54.8 vs 55.0 expected
  • Prior 57.2
  • Composite PMI 56.2 vs 54.3 expected
  • Prior 55.5

It's a mixed report but overall, the French economy gathered more momentum in March as services output rose at the fastest pace since July last year. In contrast, manufacturing production growth slowed markedly due to ongoing supply chain problems with the Russia-Ukraine war also having some impact. Of note, cost pressures intensified with input price  inflation  accelerating to a survey peak with a number of companies also linking greater cost burdens to surging fuel and energy costs.

The full report can be found here.