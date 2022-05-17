France's Macron is discussing support for Ukraine after talking with Zelensky

  • he stands ready to respond to all demands for support, in particular with military equipment
  • French arms deliveries are ongoing and will intensify
  • discuss solving food export problem
  • discuss security guarantees which France could grant to Ukraine as part of an international framework in order to ensure Ukraine the territorial integrity
  • Ukraine's application to EU will be examined by members in June Summit, said Ukraine is part of European family, and referred back to his proposal of a European political community, independent from EU