That is based on their estimates, upon the results of its monthly survey of 8,500 business leaders. Adding that activity picked up in November and December after refinery strikes in October hit car fuel supplies, which weighed on industrial activity and retail businesses.

Despite the easing of price pressures recently though, there are still many companies flagging plans to raise prices in January higher than they traditionally do at the start of the year. The central bank notes that 37% of companies in the industrial sector have planned for price increases this month, along with 50% in construction and 33% in services.