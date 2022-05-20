Monkeypox is a viral disease that is most common in remote parts of Central and West Africa but it has been spreading lately across the globe with cases being reported in the US, Canada, Australia, and a host of European countries.

Some background on the virus is that it does not spread easily between people and the risk to the wider public is said to be very low. Infections are usually mild and people recover in a few weeks from them.

It's no COVID-19 but there are lessons to be learnt from the pandemic, both from a health perspective and also from how markets perceive such new potential threats to the global outlook.