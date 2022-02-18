Excluded from government control are the separatist regions.

What he's appears to be saying here is that actions (or at least harsh ones) won't be taken if Russia's military goes into the separatist areas.

So there's a possible outcome here where Russia is spared harsh sanctions if it's military only secures the separatist regions. Russia's army could take those regions unopposed, Putin could declare them independent on Sunday and say there will only be bloodshed if there's a Ukrainian counterattack.

Then the US and Europe put on some token sanctions and Russia shrugs them off. Ukraine protests but don't provoke Russia further. That's a negative story for oil and likely positive for risk, though it might take a few days for things to cool down.    JPY  might benefit in the near term.