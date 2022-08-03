The jobs report is due Friday at 1230 GMT.
JP Morgan is below consensus, saying the labor market “appears to be softening on the margin"
- We expect US job growth to soften to 200K in Friday’s report and maintain our marker that a sustained rise in initial claims to 275K or higher would signal a US recession is underway
