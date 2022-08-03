The jobs report is due Friday at 1230 GMT.

JP Morgan is below consensus, saying the labor market “appears to be softening on the margin"

We expect US job growth to soften to 200K in Friday’s report and maintain our marker that a sustained rise in initial claims to 275K or higher would signal a US recession is underway

This snapshot from the ForexLive economic data calendar, access it here .

The times in the left-most column are GMT.

The numbers in the right-most column are the 'prior' (previous month/quarter as the case may be) result. The number in the column next to that, where is a number, is the consensus median expected.