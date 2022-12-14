The Financial Times is gated, but here is the link if you can access it:
China’s zero-Covid retreat sparks wealth management product sell-off
There are reports of withdrawals being frozen amidst a rush for redemptions.
---
In other China news:
- China's National Bureau of Statistics will cancel its November press conference scheduled for 10 am on Thursday, will release the November economic indicators online instead
- China is to offer a second COVID-19 booster for high-risk people, The National Health Commission says the second COVID vaccine booster dose can be given to high-risk groups and elderly people over 60 years old. The gap between the two shots is 6 months.