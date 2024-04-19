As for the rest of the major currencies, they are all sitting little changed with one another. The dollar and yen have relinquished most of their earlier gains, with changes among dollar pairs roughly around 0.1% or less currently. It is only USD/CHF that is down 0.3% to 0.9090 but that is well off its earlier low of 0.9010.

In other markets, European indices are still keeping lower between 0.7% to 1.0%. Meanwhile, S&P 500 futures are still down 0.4% after having recovered its drop from the fears surrounding Israel and Iran earlier. In the bond market, 10-year Treasury yields are down 6 bps to 4.585% but is well off the low of 4.496% in Asia trading.